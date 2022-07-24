The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Jindera rise to the top after defeating Osborne in Hume League netball

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 24 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT: Tayla Vogel was among the best players for Jindera as the Bulldogs overcame the Tigers to claim first place on the Hume League A-grade netball ladder on Saturday.

Jindera now leads the way in the Hume League A-grade netball competition after defeating Osborne by 11 points in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.