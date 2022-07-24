Jindera now leads the way in the Hume League A-grade netball competition after defeating Osborne by 11 points in a top of the table clash on Saturday.
Ellen Cook, Dariah Brooke and Tayla Vogel led the charge for the Bulldogs at each end of the court to help set up the win.
The last time the two sides met back in round three, the Tigers triumphed by 10 goals.
Bulldogs' playing coach Tegan Vogel said her side had strengthened their combinations through the court since that last encounter, providing them with the edge on the weekend.
"The biggest difference for us is we now gel better and have settled into our positions and roles in the team," Vogel said.
With four rounds of the home and away season to go before finals, Vogel admitted it's a nice position to be in.
However, she's not looking too far ahead.
"It was a handy four points to get," Vogel said.
"We have belief in each other, but we know there is a lot of hard work ahead with some tough games coming up."
The Bulldogs' next task will be against Lockhart.
In other Hume League matches on the weekend, the Demons claimed a comfortable 33 goal win against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Billabong Crows toppled Culcairn 56-44, Howlong were too good for Holbrook 59-21, the Saints overcame the Swampies by 10 goals and Murray Magpies cruised to a 33 goal victory against CDHBU.
The Bulldogs, Tigers, Spiders, Crows, Demons and Lions make up the current top six sides.
