Wodonga residents have a higher than state average in showing a willingness to sign-up for organ donation.
New data was released as part of DonateLife Week, which began yesterday, as part of an effort to encourage young Australians to register.
Advertisement
Around 22 percent of people in Victoria are registered to be organ donors, compared with the national average of 36 per cent.
Wodonga's registration rate was 30 per cent, while Indigo went even higher - coming in at No.2 on the state list with a rate of 35 per cent.
Towong's rate was 29 per cent, while Benalla and Moira councils achieved 28 per cent. DonateLife Victoria said that while 2021 was a record-breaking year for new registrations - about 350,000 Australians joined the Australian Organ Donor Register, up 87 per cent on 2020 - there was still more to be done to lift registration rates.
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
DonateLife medical director Dr Rohit D'Costa said discussing organ donation with families could be quite emotional, given this happened mainly when an unexpected death occurred.
He said the push for organ donors was urgently needed, with about 1750 seriously ill people on the organ transplant waiting list. Dr C'Costa said the demand had never been greater than it was now.
"I encourage people in Victoria to join the Great Registration Race for DonateLife Week and register to be an organ and tissue donor," he said.
"It only takes one minute at donatelife.gov.au or just three taps in your Medicare app."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.