The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

After months of burns treatment, Jack Tolley is finally back home

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BURNT: The family home after te blaze.

A North East boy who was badly burnt in a house fire has been released from hospital after receiving months of treatment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.