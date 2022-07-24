After months of burns treatment, Jack Tolley is finally back home

A North East boy who was badly burnt in a house fire has been released from hospital after receiving months of treatment.
Jack Tolley, 12, was flown to hospital following the blaze on April 19 that was sparked by a charging mobile phone.
Family members were by his side in Melbourne as he received skin grafts, fought off infections and underwent multiple surgeries.
A social media page setup to inform people of Jack's progress on Sunday revealed he had been released from hospital.
"In recent days, Jack has been discharged from the hospital and has been making excellent progress," a Facebook page administrator said.
"You may have even seen him on a visit back home this weekend and the family expect to be moving back from Melbourne in the next few weeks.
"It has been a long, hard haul for everyone in the family and thank you for your love and care for them all."
His three months in hospital had the 12-year-old go in and out of intensive care with heart complications, sepsis, and COVID-19 related issues.
He had been in severe pain following the incident, which required multiple grafts to replace damaged skin.
Fundraisers have been held to support the family during the ordeal.
Their home of three-and-a-half years was extensively damaged during the blaze.
Part of the house collapsed.
Jack's father, David, said his son had been asleep before the fire and woke up screaming while on fire.
Mr Tolley has previously told The Border Mail of his appreciation to the community for supporting the family.
