While Chiltern currently hold fourth spot in the TDNA competition, coach Lee Brookes admitted there's no time to be complacent.
The Swans' 75-27 win against Wahgunyah was a boost for the side, who will now look to stay within the top five for the remaining four rounds.
Advertisement
"It's an uneasy feeling because anything can change," Brookes said.
"Four (Chiltern), five (Yackandandah) and six (Thurgoona) are all battling for those two spots.
"No one's really safe.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's going to be a serious battle for those positions, but it will make for a really good end."
Goal shooter Zoe Rae converted 56 goals for the Swans against the Lions, with Brookes praising her whole side for helping to deliver the ball to the attack end.
"It was well balanced across the seven positions on the court," she said.
Other round 14 winners were Beechworth, Tallangatta, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Mitta United and Yackandandah.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.