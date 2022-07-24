Advertisement
After a two-year hiatus, dancers are thrilled to be back on the stage.
They've been able to showcase their well-overdue performances after the past two Albury Wodonga Eisteddfods didn't go ahead due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The eisteddfod returned to Albury over the weekend, kicking off with dancers performing across a range of genres.
As well as Albury and Wodonga, competitors travelled from the wider region to be involved in this year's event, which also includes speech and drama, debating and music.
Secretary Margaret Gavrilovic said the wait for the competition was finally over.
"The competitors have had two years of preparing pieces for the sections," she said.
Principal teacher at Wangaratta's Danzworx Jordyn Parisi said the efforts of staff across the eisteddfod made the day run smoothly.
"It's amazing to see how much my students have grown over the last couple of years, you can see their passion on the stage, and as a dance teacher, it's great to see their fire," Ms Parasi said.
"When they're on stage, I can see parts of myself in their dances.
"I want them to take away learning different skills from this competition and feedback from the adjudicators."
Danzworx student 11-year-old Lillie-Ann McPhee, performing at her first eisteddfod, it was worth the wait after a couple of years of practice.
"I'm feeling so good. I've been practising really hard to do my best," she said.
Lillie's mother, Skye McPhee, of Wangaratta, said the eisteddfod was both competitive and friendly.
"The dancers are all supportive of one another as much as they're dancing against each other; they're all doing their best," Ms McPhee said.
"I'm really proud of Lillie, especially last year as they did a lot of lessons in lockdown. It's important for the girls to maintain the same skills as their peers."
A full rundown of performance times can be found at aweisteddfod.com.au.
