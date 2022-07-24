The Bandits are yet to re-establish their winning formula following another tough loss in front of border fans.
Maitland ran out seven point winners at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night, having also got the better of the border outfit by one point when they met back in round eight.
Jack Saunders led the charge on the scoreboard for the Bandits with 29 points and three rebounds, while Duom Dawam finished the game with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.
Hamish Warden put up a good fight with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Jason Carter contributed 15 points.
Captain Jacob Cincurak (8 points), Eric Miraflores (4 points) and Bailey Lloyd (2 points) also contributed to the Bandits' total of 87.
The side was without Lochlan Cummings and Kieran Hayward for the clash.
The defeat now takes the Bandits to five consecutive losses and sees them drop to eighth position in the NBL1 East men's conference.
They will now look to regroup as they await the challenge of taking on competition leaders Canberra Gunners, who are coming off the back of a 25 point loss to Illawarra Hawks.
There are now three rounds before finals.
