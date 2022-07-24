The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Daniel Hitchens boots 13 goals for Tumbarumba against Corryong

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 24 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cudgewa coach James McInerney led his side to a win on Saturday.

Cudgewa cruised to a comfortable 50-point win against Federals at Corryong Recreation Reserve on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.