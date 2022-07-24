Cudgewa cruised to a comfortable 50-point win against Federals at Corryong Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
A five-goal haul by Nicholas Brockley helped seal the deal for the Blues, while Ben Hall followed suit with three majors.
Jack Ross and Darcy McKimmie were among the best performers for the victors, while Daniel Hales and Cameron Sheather were strong for the Swans.
Harry Pole finished the game with two goals.
In the other Upper Murray clash on the weekend, Tumbarumba continues to be the team to beat this season, downing Corryong by 162 points.
Daniel Hitchens booted 13 goals in a dominant display, while Mitch Palmer and Connor Clayton were lively.
Jordan Palmer kicked two goals for Corryong, with good support from Dylan Nowak and Patrick Riley.
Tumburumba is in top spot on the ladder, followed by Bullioh, Cudgewa, Federals and Corryong.
