Four young Lavington Panthers are taking their football to the next level this week.
Scarlet Galvin, Molly McLaren, Rose Bell and Luella Aldridge are in the NSW team playing in School Sport Australia's National Under-15 AFL Championships on home soil at Lavington Sports Ground.
The week-long carnival brings together the best young male and female players from across the country with 30 matches being played across five days.
"It's a very big opportunity," McLaren said.
"I got a bit unlucky last year, I made it as a bottom-age player and we were meant to go to Darwin but it got cancelled because of COVID.
"It's made me want it more. I've had to earn it again and I've worked extra hard to get into the team."
McLaren attends Xavier High School as does her state team-mate, Rose Bell, who's also part of the GWS Giants Academy.
"I'm really enjoying my football at the moment," Bell said.
"I only joined a few years ago, thinking it was just for fun, but to compete at this level is pretty awesome.
"I'm so happy to be playing. I wasn't expecting it but I have earned my position."
Galvin, who attends St Paul's College, Walla Walla, has a national high jump gold medal on her CV.
"Everything from my athletics has really helped with my football," Galvin said.
"I love the physical part of it. I used to play netball but I was a bit too rough!
"I love running and I've worked hard on improving my skills and when it all comes together, it's a great game to play.
"My brother, Hunter, has also made the NSW football team and my sister, Brandy has made the Bushies team.
"I just thought I'd give it a try and I love it."
Aldridge, 14, is studying at The Scots School in Albury and has shown her quality at centre half-back and full-back this season.
A key to the championships will be the girls' ability to form relationships with brand new team-mates from across the state but with each other for company, they're off to a head start.
"We've just got to remember to play our role," McLaren insisted.
"We're versing the top 150 kids in Australia and we've put ourselves in that list too.
"Play to your strengths, don't try to be a player that you're not, that's my mindset."
McLaren and Galvin have both been named NSW co-captains for the championships.
"We're going to have to trust the other girls we don't know," McLaren added.
"The four of us will be able to make each other look good, we know what each other's strengths are, who's got a left or a right foot and it'll be easier to prop each other up."
