Albury Hotspurs rocketed home from two goals down on two separate occasions to edge out St Pat's in a rollicking clash in the Albury Wodonga Football Association senior women on Sunday.
Ava Tuksar nabbed a stunning hat-trick as the home team posted a 5-3 win.
"Ava is coming back from 12 months off with a knee injury, so she led the fightback," coach Justin Wild offered.
The visitors stunned 'Spurs with a lightning start.
"We weren't great in the first half, I wasn't too impressed with our lacklustre effort, we were lacking energy," Wild revealed.
"St Pat's came out firing and had us under the pump."
The Patties raced to a 2-0 lead, before the second-placed outfit steadied with its first to trail at half-time.
However, St Pat's started how they finished and looked in strong touch to grab another two-goal break.
But with the talented Tuksar finding her range, 'Spurs raced home to nail the last four goals of the game.
"The second half was a lot better, we picked up our energy and played well after that," Wild suggested.
Tuksar received terrific support from midfielder Jess Paynter, while centre-back Alex Ventress was another to impress.
Elsewhere, Melrose toppled Wodonga Diamonds 3-0, while competition leaders Albury United hammered Wangaratta 5-0.
After 18 rounds, of a 22-game season, the ladder is: Albury United 49 points, Albury Hotspurs 40, Melrose 39, St Pat's 21, Wodonga Diamonds 19, Myrtleford 16, Wangaratta 14.
United has 15 wins.
