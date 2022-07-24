Albury United has opened the gap in the league to outside one game after toppling league contenders Wangaratta 2-0 in the Albury Wodonga Football Association senior men on Sunday.
Advertisement
The Greens landed the first when a free kick from Ramesh Basnet deflected off the Red Devils' wall after only 10 minutes and then Melkie Woldemichael sealed the win.
"It was a really good start," Greens' coach Matt Campbell praised.
"Melkie, 'Remy' and the guys up top were playing well, with a lot of movement and getting into spaces and our defence was finding them with their passing.
"With the second goal, Al Howard won the ball in defence and brought it forward and slipped the pass to Melkie, who finished it off."
Keeper Jay Barker was outstanding for the home side, producing a number of outstanding saves.
"Wangaratta has a lot of class in Adam Burchell and Dan Kelly and for us to keep a clean sheet was superb," Campbell enthused.
The second half moved into an arm wrestle but, given its position on the ladder, Wangaratta kept striving desperately to find the net through their firepower.
United didn't have as many chances in the second half, but Tommy McCarron replicated the form of his counterpart with a handful of saves.
Unfortunately for the Greens, Ben Hughes was forced out of the game late when he went to head the ball and collided with his Wangaratta opponent.
Play was delayed for about five minutes, adding around eight minutes in extra time, but the Greens were still able to hold out the dangerous Red Devils.
While Barker and Woldemichael were terrific, it was the type of team performance Campbell will be chasing with the league title still on the line over the next month, followed by the Cup finals.
Hughes and Howard also played well, while Caleb Martin was another to impress.
Elsewhere, Twin City and Wodonga Diamonds played out a 3-all draw on Saturday night, Albury Hotspurs smashed St Pat's 5-0, while in a gripping game, Myrtleford and Cobram drew 1-all in a battle of top four outfits
After 18 rounds, the ladder is: United 46, Cobram 42, Wangaratta 40, Myrtleford 35, Boomers 33, Albury City 26, Twin City 23, Melrose 21, Albury Hotspurs 20, Wodonga Diamonds 15 and St Pat's 10.
In Round 19, Cobram is home to Boomers on Saturday, while on Sunday, St Pat's host Twin City, Hotspurs are home to Melrose, neighbours Albuy City and United meet, while Diamonds are away to Wangaratta.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Advertisement
There's now four rounds left to Cup finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.