The Border Mail

Albury United beat Wangaratta 2-0 in Albury Wodonga Football Association

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 24 2022 - 10:30am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT A SHOT: Wangaratta goalkeeper Tommy McCarron strives desperately to keep the ball out, but can't against United. Picture: ASH SMITH

Albury United has opened the gap in the league to outside one game after toppling league contenders Wangaratta 2-0 in the Albury Wodonga Football Association senior men on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.