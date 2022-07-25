North East schools have had very few visitors in the past two years and it's no wonder students jumped at the chance to meet some of Victoria's promising young cricketers.
Melbourne Stars Women's Big Bash players Lucy Cripps and Sophie Reid were a hit as they ran activities at Baranduda Primary School on Monday.
"We're really excited to get back into the community because with COVID, we haven't really had much of a chance," Cripps said.
"A lot of these kids are quite young and haven't had much exposure to sport at all in the last couple of years.
"It's been great to work the clubs as well and filter through to the grassroots.
"I've been at the Stars a couple of seasons and will hopefully play a few games this year."
Baranduda Primary was just one of 16 schools across the region to receive a visit as part of the club's Super Stars Road Trip.
Cricket Victoria North East manager Peter Brea said the three-day roadshow included clinics at Wodonga and Wodonga West primary schools, Victory Lutheran College, while students at Yackandandah, Kiewa, Mount Beauty, Bright and Myrtleford won't miss out on the fun.
Wangaratta and District and Cricket Albury Wodonga clubs are also involved.
"After COVID, we're trying to get kids excited about cricket in regional areas," he said.
"We're fortunate that we've got some WBBL players in Lucy Cripps and Sophie Reid with us. To have the calibre of those players is fantastic to make it a bit of a highlight.
"The kids have been very excited. I think it's also a bit of a novelty that you've got people coming to schools.
"Hopefully it's something all organisations involved can get back into and give these kids a bit more of an experience."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
