THE Star family has supplied three generations of Bungowannah rural fire captains but even more notably the newest member of that trio is the first woman to lead a brigade in the Southern Border area.
Theresa Star is following father Graham as captain, with grandfather Don having also had the position.
Advertisement
She has been deputy captain of the brigade for the past four years after joining as a 17 year-old in 2008.
"Since the Black Summer fires he's pushed me to be an incident controller and talk to fire com so when that time came I'd be ready," Ms Star said of her father.
Chosen for the role unopposed last week, the farmer is the first female brigade captain across the Rural Fire Service's Southern Border region which includes 63 brigades and extends from Tocumwal to Jingellic and north to Henty.
Acting regional manager Andrew Gray wants the elevation of Ms Star to be a spur.
"I hope it will inspire other ladies into leadership roles and encourage other members as well, because across Southern Border we've got 3000 members but only 300 are women," Mr Gray said.
"Theresa is hopefully the first of many to follow to break that glass ceiling.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It gives us another perspective on a male-oriented industry, emergency service.
"Ladies tend to be more level-headed and more compassionate to the equipment and situations."
Ms Star said being the first woman to head a brigade was "quite an honour but I don't see it's any different, I'm going to take on the job like anyone else would, although I hope it will encourage others".
Her decade-plus with the brigade has seen travel to fires as far north as Bundaberg and join a strike force at Batemans Bay at the outset of the Black Summer conflagration before being involved at Jingellic.
Over the same period, she was involved in dealing with the impact of that last fire on a family property at Cudgewa which saw 323 hectares burnt out, cattle destroyed and numerous fences ruined.
Mr Gray hopes Ms Star's age of 31 will show too that a new generation is emerging with her senior deputy Luke Lavis also in his 30s.
The average age for volunteers in the Southern Border area is 55 with one brigade captain in his 60s.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.