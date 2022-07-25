The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

After decades, Southern Border area which gave birth to volunteer bush fire brigades has a female captain

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 25 2022 - 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moving up: New brigade captain Theresa Star with area chief Andrew Gray at the Bungowannah fire shed yesterday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

THE Star family has supplied three generations of Bungowannah rural fire captains but even more notably the newest member of that trio is the first woman to lead a brigade in the Southern Border area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.