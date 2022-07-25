Alpine Shire Council will do all it can to ensure a popular mountain bike park at Bright doesn't fall by the wayside.
Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas said because of the park's popularity, a new approach was needed to ensure its viability and safety.
"Mystic Park has grown further and faster than ACP's original remit, and its popularity continues to increase with riders from across the country," she said.
"We understand the challenges that ACP is facing in operating the park - an increase in use over the years has also meant an increase in management and maintenance costs, and growing requirements for risk management."
Cr Nicholas said council would work with Alpine Community Plantation for a solution.
"We don't want to see Mystic Park permanently closed. We're confident there is a way to address these challenges in the short term, and a longer-term approach that will meet the needs of our community, visitors and ACP," she said.
"We are working with ACP to address current risks and investigate a more sustainable model of management.
"We will provide a staffing resource to work with key stakeholders to investigate a viable way forward and work through these challenges.
"Mystic Park is of great value to the Alpine Shire and we want to see its management mature so the park remains as part of our attraction well into the future."
Alpine Shire Council, Hancock Victoria Plantation, Alpine Cycling Club, Bright Chamber of Commerce and North East Victoria Hang Gliding Club have representatives on the Alpine Community Plantation board.
Chamber of Commerce secretary Bruce Hore said tourism from Mystic Park was vital for Bright to maintain year-round visitation.
"All businesses in Bright benefit from the success of Mystic Park, whether directly or indirectly, from the riders, their friends, and families who visit - many visiting multiple times a year," he said.
"It enables Bright's businesses and traders the luxury of avoiding the seasonality that plagues other tourism towns, which can often lead to a loss of mainstream services during quiet periods, a problem meaning everyone in the community suffers."
Alpine Cycling Club has an extraordinary general meeting tonight.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
