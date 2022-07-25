Murray Bushrangers' assistant coach Levi Power says he's better for the experience after leading the NAB League boys side for the first time.
The Bushrangers were pipped by Oakleigh Chargers by five points in a close contest at Wangaratta on Saturday, in what was Tallangatta's Nick Paton's debut in the team.
"We've had many first gamers this year and that's been the good thing about our side," Power said.
"He (Paton) certainly didn't look out of place on the weekend and many of the boys that have come through have picked up the way we want to play pretty quickly."
Power has been involved with the Bushrangers for the last two years. Saturday marked his first time at the helm of a side since coaching Rumbalara's under-17s, with hopes to continue building his coaching credentials.
"I was just really grateful for the opportunity," Power said.
"I'll be better for it, much like our debutant, who will be better for getting stuck into it."
Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw and North Albury's Foster Gardiner both had solid performances, while Wangaratta Rovers' Toby Murray was hard to stop after a shift into the ruck.
"Toby was really lively for us," Power said.
"We're making a habit of games being pretty close lately, but it's a good test for the boys to see how they adjust. Unfortunately we haven't been able to get the job done the last couple of games."
Thomas Cappellari, Joeve Cooper and Max Beattie all booted two goals each.
