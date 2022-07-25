Lavington Sports Ground is set to be a hive of activity this week as the border hosts the National under-15 AFL championships.
After the carnival's two-year hiatus, School Sport Australia board member Peter Smith said the Albury facility was a clear standout to host its return.
"It's a no-brainer, it's a fantastic facility here," he said.
"Being a very popular AFL town in NSW, that was basically what attracted us to Albury."
Over 300 students and their families are expected to take to the border for the week-long event which will see under-15 boys and girls compete in 30 games.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the carnival will be a huge boost to the border economy.
"We estimate that this event alone brings about four million dollars into the local economy from family and friends coming to stay for a period of a week," she said.
"To see the facility used over a week is exactly the kind of vision that the previous council had in mind.
"To see it in action bringing families right across Australia here to play for a long period of time is just wonderful to see."
The championships are rotated between states at different venues, with NSW being called on this year for hosting rights.
"Albury was lucky to be chosen as the venue," King said
"Noting that there are lots of Albury players in the teams, you really know you're in footy heartland in NSW here."
Matches will be used as a way of selecting players for the 'All Australian' team.
"School Sport Australia also runs 12 years AFL, and of course they're quite small and a lot of variable sizes," Smith said.
"By the time they get to 15, they've certainly grown a lot and I can say they're the best for their state around Australia.
"There will be a few scouts here looking at them for sure.
"This is the first real chance to show their wares as an AFL footballer."
In yesterday's boys matches, Victoria defeated NSW by 53 points, South Australia toppled Western Australia by 40 points and Queensland out ran Australian Capital Territory by 136 points.
In the girls' clashes, South Australia pipped Western Australia by 10 points, Queensland kept Australian Capital Territory scoreless in a comfortable 143 point win and Victoria overcame New South Wales by 18 points.
After two rounds, Queensland leads both the boys and girls competitions.
The students will also have the opportunity to visit the Burraja Cultural and Environmental Discovery Centre and Albury's Flying Fruit Fly Circus during their stay.
