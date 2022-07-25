Ovens and Murray were toppled by rivals Goulburn Valley by five goals in a hard fought clash at the Association Championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
The O and M senior side finished second after the rounds before bowing out in the semi final, with the GV going on to claim the title.
Grace Hay was strong in defence, while Laura Ryan and Ellie Cooper stepped up in the midcourt.
With an injury ruling Wangaratta's Georgia Clark out, Grace Senior and Emily Stewart dug deep in goals for the day, with the squad dropping to nine players.
"It was a huge physical effort by the nine girls," netball director Tamara Mathews said.
"The players were outstanding in the way they went about things. It was an excellent effort."
The league's under-17s lost in the semi-final to Banyule and District 18-15.
Yarrawonga's Georgie Hemphill and Lavington's Christine Oguche were the standouts.
