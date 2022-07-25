The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Ovens and Murray fall to Goulburn Valley at Association Championships

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Cooper lined up for the Ovens and Murray side in Melbourne on Sunday.

Ovens and Murray were toppled by rivals Goulburn Valley by five goals in a hard fought clash at the Association Championships in Melbourne on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.