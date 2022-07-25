An Albury man who breached a restraining order by going out drinking with his ex-partner got caught out after she dobbed him to police.
Tyson Rolfe appeared before magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday via a video link to the Albury police station cells, a little over 24 hours after his arrest.
Albury Local Court was told how Rolfe, 39, and the woman went to Albury's SS&A Club on Saturday night.
They arrived about 10pm and immediately began drinking alcohol.
Early the next morning, police officers outside the nearby station on Olive Street were approached by the woman, 33, who told them Rolfe had as such breached the apprehended violence order.
They heard how she and Rolfe had "plenty to drink" and how he had broken the law.
Rolfe told police that he had five or six drinks at the club.
The order, imposed in the same court on March 15, included a condition that he must not approach his ex-partner or be in her company within 12 hours of either drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.
But to make his offending worse, Ms McLaughlin said, he went to the woman's home an hour or so after his release on police bail.
This meant he was still within that same 12-hour period of restriction.
Rolfe, of Kiewa Street, pleaded guilty to two charges of contravention of an apprehended violence order, for which he was convicted and fined $1400 and placed on a four-month conditional release order.
Ms McLaughlin said the court treated a breach of the alcohol condition as serious as it did because doing so greatly increased "the risk of you committing a domestic violence offence against her".
Defence lawyer Paul Keane submitted to Ms McLaughlin his client "should not have gone back to the premises" and in so doing breach the order a second time.
"He tells me he wishes to apologise to the court, for your time and the court's time," Mr Keane said.
Rolfe was released on bail at 3.51am and it was about 5am that police received information he briefly visited her Lavington home.
