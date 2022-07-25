Big drink leads to a long driving ban after Wangaratta police intercept

A woman who blew more than three times the blood alcohol limit in Wangaratta has been banned from driving for 17 months.
Heather Butler's green Mazda was intercepted on Faithfull Street on March 17.
A check at the Wangaratta police station showed she had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.177, leading to her licence being suspended on the spot.
She couldn't give a reason for drink-driving.
Magistrate Peter Mithen on Monday said the laws were all about safety and imposed the 17-month ban.
