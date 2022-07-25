The Border Mail
Big drink leads to a long driving ban after Wangaratta police intercept

By Wangaratta Court
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:56am
Big drink leads to a long driving ban after Wangaratta police intercept

A woman who blew more than three times the blood alcohol limit in Wangaratta has been banned from driving for 17 months.

