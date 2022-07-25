THE reckless behaviour of a drunken father, who reached 165 km/h while driving with his four children, has prompted a politician to call for more graphic advertising to tackle such foolhardiness.
The Victorian Opposition's police spokesman Brad Battin was appalled by Rae's behaviour.
"For someone to be drink-driving with children in the car today is just stupid," Mr Battin said.
He believes the Victorian Transport Accident Commission needs to be stronger and return to graphic imagery to tackle drink driving.
"The old message that 'you're a bloody idiot if you drink and drive' should be brought back," he said.
"Drug driving is actually getting ahead of drink driving now in Victoria, how do we educate people that that is not okay?
"Our road toll here in Victoria is increasing again, it's gone up for the last few years during a time that we've been locked down.
"It's not that we're getting worse drivers, it's people are becoming more relaxed because the education has been taken off the TVs of the old-style ads that were very confronting.
"Everybody remembers the Volkswagen that went under the semi-trailer in one of those ads for fatigue, we need to remind people if you're tired pull over and have a rest, if you're drinking don't drive, if you take drugs get off our roads."
TAC chief executive Joe Calafiore said its advertising was based on analysis and a shock approach had been used this year to target motorcyclists.
"The TAC has always used the style of campaign that our research indicates is most likely to be effective at influencing the specific behaviour being targeted," Mr Calafiore, who joined the organisation since 2008, said.
"Whether it's dramatic and confronting, or thought-provoking and emotional, we've always used a range of approaches."
