The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dad speeding while drink driving prompts calls for more graphic advertising to get road sense message through

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback: A still from the memorable TAC ad showing a Volkswagen Kombi colliding with a truck due to the fatigue of the driver.

THE reckless behaviour of a drunken father, who reached 165 km/h while driving with his four children, has prompted a politician to call for more graphic advertising to tackle such foolhardiness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.