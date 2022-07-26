YOUR SAY: Wodonga volunteers left out in the cold by new location

I felt really sorry for the volunteers. There is no central heating and, because the building is heritage listed, there is no split-system on any of the walls. All they had for heating were a few small blow heaters.
The day was bitterly cold, we were freezing, and the poor volunteer was freezing. Is this the way to treat our volunteers? I was told that the society only has a handful of volunteers left, and after experiencing how cold it was, they may end up with none.
Come on, Wodonga. You have got rid of our tourist information centre, and you will probably end up with Wodonga's history stored in boxes in some storage shed somewhere. Bring the poor volunteers back to a suitable building in Wodonga. Why not build a combined tourist information centre, historical society, and museum on the spot at Junction Place where someone, in their wisdom, was going to build a Dan Murphy's.
I have just read the minutes of the Indigo Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee prior to the latest Indigo Council meeting, and am quite perplexed as to how a committee of 'experts' could possibly come to the following conclusion:
"Committee members pointed out that carriages and 19th century transport are not core heritage values of Beechworth, and that Beechworth would never become a destination that drew people for this reason.''
Beechworth as we know it would never have existed if it were not for the communication and transport revolution that took place in the later half of the 19th century. Several events were core to this development:
The transport and communication revolution of the 19th century was fundamental to Beechworth's development. The town grew and prospered after the gold boom because of its communication and transport links, while many other gold towns died.
The refurbished goods shed in the Beechworth Railway Precinct would be an excellent location for the collection. The goods shed and the area around it could become the basis for a museum celebrating the history of transport in North East Victoria.
