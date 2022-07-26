The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Wodonga volunteers left out in the cold by new location

By Letters to the Editor
July 26 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HERITAGE BASE: Wodonga Historical Society settled into its new home at Bonegilla Migrant Experience in autumn, but one reader says it's been a cold winter for volunteers. Picture: ASH SMITH

Volunteers deserve better

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.