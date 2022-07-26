Jaclyn McAlpine has been drawn to McNamara Reserve for as long as she can remember.
"Our farm's right beside the netball court, so I used to be training all the time and would ride my bike while the girls did their laps," McAlpine reflected.
Advertisement
"I've just always been around the club.
"Myrtleford's home."
McAlpine made her debut in red, white and black in 1997 as a 14-year-old.
With her mum, Sandra Piazza, heavily involved in getting the club's netball up and running, and her sister, Janelle McMasters, playing from the onset of the competition, McAlpine had plenty of support while starting her Ovens and Murray journey as a youngster in C-grade.
Having missed nine seasons over her career after moving to Darwin, overseas, having kids Isabelle and Milla, as well as a knee reconstruction, McAlpine is now a 300 game player for the Saints.
Almost 200 of those games have been played in A-grade.
"It feels like just yesterday that I started," she said.
"When you sit down and do the math, it's amazing to think that that's over 600 trainings just for the seasons, let alone pre-season.
"It seems like such a long time."
Premierships in 2000 and 2003 remain major highlights, while overcoming the challenges of an injury in 2015 has only made her stronger.
"When I did my knee it was very mentally challenging," McAlpine said.
"It took a couple of seasons for it not to be a constant thought while I was playing.
"I finally feel a lot more confident with it and feel like I'm playing a bit better since then, but it's never been the same."
McAlpine is an all-rounder when it comes to picking up jobs around the club, putting her hand up to take on coaching roles and umpire.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Advertisement
She's now been at the helm as the playing coach of B-grade since 2017.
You could also say she's responsible for helping to lure current A-grade coach and former Wodonga Raider Tina Way to the club.
"We would have been playing against each other as 16-year-olds and then we played together in Darwin when we were both living up there," McAlpine said.
"We had a bit of an ex O and M team, just about all of us were former O and M players, which was lovely.
"I moved back and kept putting the hard word on her (Way) to come to Myrtleford."
Last month, the league recognised fellow Saints Rebecca Piazza, Anndrea Sullivan, Kelly Jackson and McMasters with life memberships, with McAlpine having many memories playing alongside the quartet over the years.
Advertisement
She's now working alongside friend Piazza to help nurture the town's young talent in Net Set Go.
"Our passion is trying to instill the love of the game that we both have into the young kids," McAlpine said.
Hannah Masin also celebrated 50 club games on the weekend.
While McAlpine has now stepped onto the court as a Saint 300 times, she's likely to keep the tally ticking over for a bit longer.
"Obviously a few people have asked about retirement," she said.
Advertisement
"It's a really hard one and I hope I know when it's time to stop.
"My mum always said 'you're a long time retired.' I know that once I stop, I won't be coming back.
"I love netball."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.