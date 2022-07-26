A mix of international and regional artists are getting ready to hit the Tocumwal stage in October.
One of the festival's co-promoters Tara Benney said they were confident it would be a great festival.
"We're beyond excited to return in October with our traditional format show after over two years of the twists and turns of navigating COVID-19," she said.
"Full capacity means we can really can go all-out with production and deliver lots of exciting new art projects."
She said for the weekend to run smoothly; she hopes people are ready to have "fun".
"We want people to bring the positivity and creativity that our crowd is known for - mutual respect for the land, the artists, and the community is what makes each year so special," she said.
Performers include Acid Pauli, from Germany, playing a variety of house and techno music, Ash Lauryn with her underground dance music and Sassy J's jazz, funk and house music.
The full line-up is as follows:
Acid Pauli, Ash Lauryn, Barkaa, Bumpy, CINTA, Claire Morgan, Daddy G (Massive Attack) DJ Set, DAVI, DJ PGZ, DJ Python, EFFY, Egyptian Lover, FLEWNT, Gioli & Assia, Glass Beams, Henry Wu, Horse Meat Disco, IN2STELLAR, Janus Rasmussen, Jesswar, Julian Belbachir, Kamaal Williams, Kiasmos DJ set, La La, Mella Dee, Merve, Mill, Mindy Meng Wang, Moodymann, Moontide Ensemble, NO ZU, Omar S, Paramida, Pjenné, Roy Blues, Roy Rosenfeld, Roza Terenzi, Sassy J, Sebastien Leger, Soju Gang, SQL & Child, Tamikrest, The Pharcyde, Tijuana Cartel and Wayne Snow.
Tickets can be purchased via Humanitix.
