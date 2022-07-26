The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Bert Tait, the late David Turner, Jason Lappin, Toni Wilson, Graeme Woods and Peter Chisnall are all set to be inducted

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Steven Murphy, Rebecca Cameron, Michael Deane, Glenn Page and, front, Peter Westland and Kerry Bahr. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Ovens and Murray will stage its Hall Of Fame dinner at the SS&A Club on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.