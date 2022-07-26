The Ovens and Murray will stage its Hall Of Fame dinner at the SS&A Club on Saturday night.
It will be the first time the function has been held since 2019 due to COVID.
Previously held on a Wednesday night, the league has opted to trial holding the function on a Saturday night this year.
It coincides with the split round with only two matches being played this weekend.
Wodonga Raiders host Albury while Yarrawonga will face Corowa-Rutherglen.
In another first, all five inductees have been announced ahead of the function.
Bert Tait, the late David Turner, Jason Lappin, Toni Wilson, Graeme Woods and Peter Chisnall are all set to be inducted.
Martin Cross is set to be elevated from an inductee into the Hall of Fame (2007) to Legend.
League general manager, Craig Millar, said the Hall of Fame function trumped the Morris medal as the league's biggest night.
"We are just trying to build the event and emulate what it was like in 2019," Millar said.
"We just thought that announcing the inductees prior to the event gave the people who have been inducted the opportunity to get all their family and friends to come along and support them.
"In preference to finding out on the night and not having the people that are important to them there on the night.
"We also thought by releasing the names early it helps build momentum for the event and give the inductees the acknowledgement and accolades they deserve.
"It's our biggest event on the O&M calendar.
"The Morris medal is an important event but in terms of what we stand for as a competition, this is a massive night for the league."
Millar said ticket sales had been pleasing and was expecting a big crowd to attend.
"We are expecting a crowd of more than 220," he said.
"Hopefully the Saturday night suits more people in preference to a week night.
"I think the biggest crowd the function has attracted previously is 250.
"Tickets are pre-sold and the sales have been good.
"But there are still tickets available for anybody who is interested in attending."
