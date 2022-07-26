A NORTH East refugee advocate has made a trip to Canberra to urge the federal government to act more swiftly to help victims of the Taliban into Australia.
Marie Sellstrom, of Rural Australians for Refugees, met with advisers for Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil at Parliament House on Tuesday.
Advertisement
It follows her group sponsoring the bids of 92 families, comprising 350 individuals, to enter Australia in the wake of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan last year.
Ms Sellstrom said seven families, who RAR assisted financially to escape to Pakistan and were now having their rental accommodation paid for by the helpers, were in extreme danger.
"We want them to be given visas and brought to Australia as soon as possible and that was our request today and the Minister for Home Affairs, her advisers say they can't give preference to anybody and that disappointed us somewhat," she said.
"We think women and people who served with the Australian army should be given preference."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Sellstrom said one of those in Pakistan had flown Black Hawk helicopters for the Australian and US forces and been shot at by the Taliban.
She said Ms O'Neil's advisers tied delays in humanitarian visa applications to exhausted staff and big demand with the war in Ukraine adding to the clamour.
Before travelling to Canberra, Ms Sellstrom and other North East RAR members met Indi MP Helen Haines to share their concerns.
Dr Haines said she had written to Ms O'Neil stressing her "grave concern" at delays and seeking clarification over the process for humanitarian visas.
"I have also requested a meeting with Immigration Minister Andrew Giles for RAR to discuss these issues and advocate for these vulnerable people, who are being assisted by dedicated volunteers here in Indi," Dr Haines said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.