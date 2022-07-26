The Border Mail
Government officials meet with Afghan refugee advocate from the North East after support from Indi MP Helen Haines

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
July 26 2022 - 4:12am
RAR four Penny Vine, Bernadette Fraser, Marie Sellstrom and Kirsten Coates meet Indi MP Helen Haines (second from right) to discuss support for Afghan refugees.

A NORTH East refugee advocate has made a trip to Canberra to urge the federal government to act more swiftly to help victims of the Taliban into Australia.

Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

