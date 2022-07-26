A REVISED bridge design over the train line at Glenrowan has been labelled "a good outcome" by the Wangaratta councillor who represents the town.
But the head of the Glenrowan Improvers community group still believes having a bridge is wrong and detracts from the site where bushranger Ned Kelly was captured by police in 1880.
Advertisement
The Australian Rail Track Corporation this week released blueprints for a new bridge following criticism of the previous design.
The refashioned crossing has reduced embankments on either side of the bridge allowing for a roomier area under the deck.
There was previously three open spaces totalling 27 metres there will now be seven measuring 147 metres.
Irene Grant, the sole councillor for Warby ward, inspected designs for the new span at a Glenrowan shopfront on Monday at the invitation of the ARTC and was impressed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It looks good, the fact it's an open space will make an enormous difference to the amenity of the area," Cr Grant said.
"In some ways it will reverse that physical barrier, which I think for some people was a real impediment."
Cr Grant said it was a "good outcome" but noted "there will always be detractors and if we hold by the detractors then we would never get anything done".
Improvers president Helen Senior is among those unimpressed by the bridge which is being driven by the need for double-stacked rail wagons to travel from Melbourne to Brisbane as part of the Inland Rail project.
She believes the roadway over the rail line should be a level crossing to match what existed at the time of Kelly's siege at the Glenrowan Inn which faced the train line.
"What's the point of having a heritage site when you're going to wreck it?" Mrs Senior said.
"They don't do that with other heritage sites, if this was in America just imagine the uproar if they did this at Gettysburg."
ARTC project general manager Ed Walker said safety meant it was not feasible to have a level crossing, noting the Victorian government has embarked on a mass removal of such junctures and ministerial approval would be needed to adopt boom gates.
Heritage Victoria approval for the redone bridge is expected to be granted by the end of September and a tendering process is underway to allow for construction to begin early in 2023 with 70 workers slated to be involved.
The existing crossing will remain open while the new span to the south is built.
Advertisement
Work will occur simultaneously with the lowering of the railway under the Murray Valley Highway exit off the Hume Freeway near Wodonga Council's Logic industrial estate.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.