Gardening Australia favourite Costa Georgiadis is set to appear at Albury Botanic Garden's returning Gardenesque festival this October, after the event made its pre-COVID debut in 2019.
Friends of the Botanic Gardens president Chiara Cass hoped the second festival would be even more successful than the first, after months of lockdowns saw many Border residents venture into their backyards and rekindle a love of gardening.
"People were housebound and they were working from home, so there was nothing else to do except either renovate or work on your garden," she said.
"I think there are more people who are interested in gardening and particularly people who want a more sustainable garden, because some of the exotic plants that we plant are very, very thirsty and I've noticed a big increase in interest in native plants and indigenous plants, which is a good thing."
Ms Cass said the event would run on the weekend of October 8-9.
"[The first Gardenesque] was organised by the events team and the Friends got on board and helped decorate the gardens and also had an information tent," she said.
"[We] set up a plant creche for visitors who had come and wanted to purchase plants, because we had people from industry who were selling plant products and what have you, and also a lot of guest speakers.
"This year we have Costa coming on the Saturday, so it's going to be a big event!"
Ms Cass said as part of the festival the Friends would also plant a silver leaf pear tree, to replace another tree which had split, in honour of Queen Elizabeth's 70th jubilee.
"The queen has a program called tree-bilee around the world and she's trying to build a canopy of trees to help our environment and we thought that was a good project to hook onto the planting of this tree," she said.
"I'm not really a monarchist, but I am a passionate environmentalist, so I suppose from that perspective I thought it would be good."
Ms Cass said the tree was expected to grow up to 10 metres tall.
"The gardens have a beautiful tree canopy already and with the management plan we'll be looking to regenerate some of the understory plants as well and extend the garden," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
