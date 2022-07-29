Top winter gardening tips to prepare for spring Advertising Feature

Spring gardens are made in winter, and the time spent sprucing up your beds during the colder months can act as an investment for big bloom pay-outs when the weather warms up.

Despite the widely held belief that winter gives gardeners a well-deserved break, Colin Thomas said in fact it is one of the biggest misconceptions out there.

As a gardening equipment expert and STIHL dealer, Mr Thomas said people's winter gardening hiatus extends to neglecting their gardening tools.



"You can tell which gardens people have worked in winter come spring time," Mr Thomas said.



Winter is a great time to work in the garden being far less physically taxing, he said, with the soil nice and moist, and many plants beginning their growth cycle.



Mr Thomas said it's a great time to get tools cleaned, sharpened and serviced so they're in mint condition for the spring and summer onslaught.



Winter to-do list

Clean up leaves: Be sure to clean up autumn leaves with a blower or blower vac as leaves can become slippery after rain. If they are not cleared, they can shade lawn and smother small plants.

Watch for frost: A sensible solution to frosts is to plant frost tender plants in protected areas and more tolerant plants out in the open. The frost can actually suck the moisture out of your plants resulting in yellow or dead leaves. Make sure to remove such leaves to preserve plants.

Select plants tolerant of wetter soils: Winter is a time that can see issues with heavy soil drainage. Try selecting plants that are more tolerant of wetter soils in those boggy areas. For the veggie garden, go for things like broccoli, cauliflower, carrots or legumes like peas.

Pruning: Winter is rose pruning time and a great opportunity to reshape trees with a chainsaw or pole pruner, in particular deciduous trees. Cutting off existing buds from rose bushes will help it get ready for new growth in spring.

Maintain lawns: Although lawn growth does slow down it will still require some attention. Rye grasses and Fescues will be more active over the cooler months, but it will likely be too late for these grasses to be successfully established from seed.

Trim lawn edges: This is a year-round job. Be aware of grassy weeds which are actively growing during winter, and can be easily managed with grass trimmers. Choke the weed by putting mulch on top to cut access to sunlight, preventing seeds from germinating.