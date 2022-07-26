Suspended Wangaratta school teacher's sexual assault matters before court

A suspended Wangaratta teacher charged with alleged sex abuse matters will return to court in September.
Benjamin Wayne Holding's matter was listed in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday and adjourned for mention on September 1.
Advertisement
He had worked at Wangaratta High School and remains suspended by the Victorian Institute of Teaching due to the allegations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.