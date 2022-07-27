The Border Mail
Kim Clark in Wodonga court after drug, gun, cash find in Chiltern

By Wodonga Court
July 27 2022 - 1:00am
CHARGED: Kim Clark appeared in court on a video link from custody.

A man remains in custody after police found a loaded gun, drugs and a large amount of cash in a car at Chiltern.

