A man remains in custody after police found a loaded gun, drugs and a large amount of cash in a car at Chiltern.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Clark, who appeared on a video link from custody, has provided police with a receipt for the cash.
His lawyer Sally Wilson is also seeking a fingerprint analysis of the ice and drug paraphernalia found, which was yet to happen.
Ms Wilson also said there were questions over whether her client, 40, knew the gun was in the vehicle.
There have been discussions between the defence and prosecution over the matter.
Magistrate Peter Dunn adjourned the case to August 24.
Clark, who is in custody at Fulham, did not seek release.
