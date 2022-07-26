Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond has made the startling revelation that star midfielder Jarrod Hodgkin is playing for nothing at Birallee Park this season.
Being one of the premier midfielders in the competition, Hodgkin could pocket conservatively more than $700 a match at most Ovens and Murray league clubs.
The Morris medallist could easily earn more than $1000 a match if he decided to head bush and play for one of several cashed up district league clubs.
However, Almond confirmed rumours that Hodgkin won't receive a cent from the Raiders this season when contacted by The Border Mail on Tuesday.
"I know most people will find it hard to believe that Jarrod is playing for nothing," Almond said.
"It's certainly something that I haven't seen before from a player of his calibre and one that boasts a CV like his.
"Especially in this day and age, I haven't heard of it before at O&M level or even district level for that matter during my 17-years of coaching."
Almond also revealed that it was Hodgkin who offered to play for nothing after stepping down as coach at Birallee Park at the end of last year.
"Jarrod was clear to me when I arrived at the club that he wants the club to improve," Almond said.
"Part of that was him playing for nothing and allowing us to bring in additional recruits over the next year or two.
"I take my hat off to him because after his performances this year, I think he could actually be in career best form to be honest.
"From a coaches perspective, I think his game has evolved where previously he has always accumulated big stats.
"But this season I feel his defensive game is a lot better and I think he is earning most of his kicks now when he may have had a tendency to get some easier kicks in the past.
"Just because he was a profile player and his team-mates would give him the ball even when he wasn't in the best position to receive it.
"This season Jarrod is bringing his team-mates into the game more and I feel a more complete player than what I've seen in the past."
The stats back-up Almond's assessment.
Hodgkin is in the top-ten stats-wise in the competition for total disposals, handballs, inside 50s, clearances and contested possessions.
The feat is made even more impressive considering the Raiders only won their first match of season last weekend.
Almond said Hodgkin was a fierce competitor which is why he is among the elite players in the competition.
"Once you get to know Jarrod, he is a high performer which sets him apart from most players in the competition," he said.
"I've been lucky to see a few similar players when I played at Yarrawonga and Lavington and in my coaching.
"But blokes like him want to perform when the going gets tough."
