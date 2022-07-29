How chainsaws are proving an ally in conservation efforts Advertising Feature

HOLLOW: A chainsaw hollow being carved into red ironbark tree by tree climber Lachlan. Photos: William Terry

When it comes to conservation and the preservation of native Aussie habitat, chainsaws are more often than not seen as the enemy.

But thanks to extensive research, chainsaws can easily be put to use to help provide new homes for misplaced marsupials.

Carving out new homes for tree-climbing marsupials, when natural tree hollows are no longer readily available, has been proven successful thanks to the findings of a Southern Cross University study.

Chainsaw hollows is a novel approach aptly described as a cross between a nest box and a tree hollow.



The trend is an emerging technique to create artificial tree cavities in an attempt to curb the shortage of natural hollows throughout the world.

TRENDING: More than 300 species in Australia rely on natural tree hollows for refuge and breeding, and a new trend has seen artificial hollows become successful. Photo: William Terry

In Australia, more than 300 species make their homes in tree hollows, their chosen housing option for refuge and breeding.

PhD researcher William Terry led the research. He analysed the technique's effectiveness, and discovered that arboreal mammals will readily use the chainsaw hollows.



"Tree hollows carved by chainsaws have potential to restore degraded forest habitats," Mr Terry explained.



"It's certainly not a substitute for natural tree hollows but are more effective than next boxes for the two species we studied, the regionally threatened brush-tailed phascogale (Phascogale tapoatafa) and the non-threatened sugar glider (Petaurus notatus)."

The chainsaw hollow is achieved by cutting a cavity on the side of the tree, before covering it with a pre-fabricated timber faceplate with an access hole.



The experiments were conducted by a team over a two-and-a-half year period.



They paired 45 chainsaw hollows with the nest boxes of the same parameters in eight locations including in Central Victoria.

Camera surveillance showed phascogales visited some cavities within mere hours of installation.



Over a month, the data revealed these hollows were quickly snapped up by both target species.

In nature, tree hollows can take up to 250 years to develop.



"Phascogales and sugar gliders were detected more often in carved hollows than in nest boxes," said Mr Terry.

Some tree species had relatively rapid growth of bark over faceplates, and Mr Terry noted the importance of regular upkeep and maintenance of the tree hollows was needed.

In the past, nest boxes have been criticised by experts because they offer little protection from the extreme heat and cold experienced in Australian climates.