The incoming chair of the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) Southern Region Panel, who lives in the North East, says farmers need to be prepared for longterm challenges.
Rutherglen farmer Andrew Russell will start as chair in September, after being a panel member for about three years.
Mr Russell said the panel's job was to be a link between researchers and croppers in the southern area to ensure the "very best outcomes for growers" and so they could be resilient in times of trouble.
"We've had some really good years and seasons and that's been fantastic, but we're really looking into the longterm," he said.
"GRDC is all about looking into the future as far as possible because we know there will be another drought, we know that we're going to incur more issues, whether they're crop diseases or whether it's soil born diseases or whether it's incursions of pests that we need to deal with.
"So we're trying to look five or even 10 years in advance so we can be on the front foot when these things happen."
Mr Russell said climate change was one of the most obvious challenges for farmers, but they also needed to get better at explaining to consumers how their food was produced.
"We need to get better at telling our story," he said.
"Everyone who I know in this industry, every fellow farmer is an excellent manager of their land, and an excellent manager of their livestock for that matter, but we probably don't tell our story well enough.
"That's something we need to get a bit better at so that urban people understand."
Mr Russell will take over in the role of chair from West Wimmera grower John Bennett.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
