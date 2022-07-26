Concerns raised for missing Albury teen with medical condition

Albury police are seeking public assistance to locate a missing 19-year-old girl with a medical condition.
Imogen McPherson was last seen at a Urana Road supermarket in Lavington at 2pm on Tuesday.
Concerns have been raised for her welfare as she lives with a medical condition.
Police have released an image of the teenager, who is known to frequent Albury and Henty and walks with a limp.
"She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of medium build, with mid-length black hair and blue eyes," a spokesman said.
"She also walks with a limp.
"At the time she was last seen, Imogen was wearing grey tracksuit pants and a black and purple hooded jumper."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
