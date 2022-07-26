The Border Mail
North Albury man remains in jail, bail refused, awaiting District Court sentencing

By Albury Court
July 26 2022 - 10:00am
Crook who committed assault organised as 'payback' for domestic assault 'guilty'

A North Albury man who took part in a home invasion after a woman paid to have her brother bashed now faces sentence before the District Court.

