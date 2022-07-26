Crook who committed assault organised as 'payback' for domestic assault 'guilty'

A North Albury man who took part in a home invasion after a woman paid to have her brother bashed now faces sentence before the District Court.
Jordan Omozusi has admitted to his role in the incident that played out at a Swan Street, North Albury, residence in mid-2021.
The victim was repeatedly punched, it was revealed on Tuesday.
Omozusi's committal for sentence came exactly two weeks after one of his two co-offenders, Skye Louise McGuire, was also committed for sentence.
Her case, on a charge of aggravated enter dwelling with intention in company, but not steal, will go before the District Court at Griffith on December 4.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin adjourned Omozusi's matter for mention before Judge Sean Grant in Albury on September 2, when a sentence date will be set.
Omozusi was committed on charges of aggravated enter dwelling with intention in company, but not steal, and common assault.
He was also committed on a charge of supplying a prohibited drug over a seven gram methamphetamine deal carried out a Koonwarra Street, North Albury, residence on July 2, 2021.
Two other serious charges were withdrawn.
Omozusi was committed on Director of Public Prosecutions facts that outlined how the victim's sister and another woman arranged to have him him assaulted in relation to "a domestic violence dispute".
Ultimately this resulted in Omozusi, McGuire and a second man going to the Swan Street house to attack the victim on the evening of the day this was arranged, on June 20, 2021.
The victim, the woman who occupied the house and two other men were inside.
Omozusi and the other man stood by the back fence as McGuire knocked on the front door and asked to come inside.
She was allowed in and immediately walked to the back door and let Omozusi and the other man into the house.
The second man punched the victim to the head several times, while demanding money, and Omozusi, too, carried out an assault.
