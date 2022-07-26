The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury 15-year-old also charged with offences related to claims he targeted his mum

By Albury Children's Court
July 26 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager makes a failed bid for bail over allegation he fired homemade weapon

A 15-year-old boy with a lengthy criminal history that has had him repeatedly locked-up has denied firing a homemade gun outside an Albury public housing block.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.