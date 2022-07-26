Teenager makes a failed bid for bail over allegation he fired homemade weapon

A 15-year-old boy with a lengthy criminal history that has had him repeatedly locked-up has denied firing a homemade gun outside an Albury public housing block.
The boy failed in a bid to be released on bail on Tuesday after he was deemed too great a risk of committing further serious offences.
Albury Children's Court was told the teenager would be pleading not guilty to two separate sets of charges.
One related to allegedly using the firearm on Saturday between 7pm and 11pm and the other to an alleged intimidation of his mother at her Crisp Street, Albury, unit on Monday at 9.40am.
Defence lawyer David Barron submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that strict conditions, including a home detention-type curfew, could alleviate the risk of committing offences or failing to appear on bail.
Mr Barron said the boy's mother had agreed to have him stay with her, as this was where he had always lived.
However, during appearances for previous offences the same court was told the boy had almost always lived with his father, this ending only with the man's death.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock said the accused had repeatedly failed to abide by court orders in the past.
This showed he had not been deterred from continuing to offend.
Sergeant Peacock said the boy was only placed on a 13-month suspended control order in May and yet was already back before the court.
She submitted also that the seriousness of the allegations leveled against the teenager were such that a control order was likely.
Police also highlighted the seriousness of the alleged offending, with Sergeant Peacock pointing out how the home-made gun was fired in an area and at a time where someone could so easily have been struck by the projectile.
Whatever was fired from the gun, she said, was not found.
The boy faces charges of firing a firearm in or near a public place - in that he used a home-made gun in a courtyard accessible to 30 units near the back entrance of the public housing units in Thurgoona Street - and possess an unregistered firearm in a public place without a licence.
He was charged also with use or possess or attempt to use an offensive weapon with the intention to commit an indictable offence, namely the intimidation of his mother in her home, as well as intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property.
A hearing was set down for December 16.
