The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Osborne coach Joel Mackie faces plenty of selection headaches

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK IN BUSINESS: Osborne coach Joel Mackie is expected to return this weekend against Howlong after missing three weeks with a hamstring complaint.

Osborne coach Joel Mackie is dreading making some tough selection calls in the countdown to finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.