Osborne coach Joel Mackie is dreading making some tough selection calls in the countdown to finals.
While most clubs are struggling for numbers in the reserves, the Tigers boast the superior depth in the competition.
Both the seniors and reserves sit on top of the ladder.
Mackie said up to 30-players were in the mix to play seniors with the Tigers destined to meet Holbrook in the second semi-final in the second week of the finals series.
"Realistically we have got more than 30 players who can quite easily be part of the senior side," Mackie said.
"They are all capable and I wouldn't have any hesitation in playing any of the 30 players.
"So you have got 30 blokes and can only fit 21 into the side, it's not easy.
"It's a good position to be in I guess."
Mackie said it was proving hard to come up with a settled line-up with multiple changes to the side on a weekly basis.
"There are probably a few experiments that we are looking at in the countdown to finals," he said.
"You don't want to do anything too drastic and have a settled line-up.
"But most weeks you are going to have a few sore boys or injuries and you can't get that consistent team on the park.
"Every week there seems to be at least three of four changes for whatever reason.
"It's a juggling act because there are some blokes in good form in the reserves who deserve an opportunity to play in the seniors as well.
"They are just a terrific bunch of kids that are hungry to play football."
Mackie is expected to return to the side this weekend against Howlong after missing three weeks with a hamstring complaint.
"The plan is to play this weekend," he said.
"I could have played last weekend but I decided to have an extra week's rest.
"We are in a position where I'm getting to the twilight of my career and the team's going well.
"So we won't be taking any risks with any players in the countdown to finals and taking a cautious approach and looking at the big picture."
