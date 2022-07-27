Police seek dashcam footage following serious two-car crash at Bundalong

Police continue to investigate a serious two-car crash at Bundalong.
Emergency services were called to the Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road about 6.45am on Monday after a car struck another vehicle, causing the second vehicle to roll.
Nobody was hurt during the incident, but police are keen to speak to witnesses.
A spokesman said police were particularly keen to get dashcam footage of any vehicles in the vicinity of the crash site before and after the crash, up to about 7.30am.
The matter is being investigated by Wangaratta detectives.
Anyone with information can call Detective Senior Constable James Nelson on (03) 5723 0888.
