The Bandits' women's side has found themselves in new territory this season as they sit at the top of the NBL1 East ladder.
With three rounds to go, finals are a sure thing.
"The girls are probably a lot more excited than me because obviously I'm more focused on the process and getting there, that's my job and their job is to enjoy it," coach Matt Paps said,
"It's the first time in quite some time that the women are playing in finals, especially sitting on top of the ladder, that's a first for the women from what I understand.
"We're very excited to perform for all the locals here and the regional towns that go up against a lot of these city teams.
"We do have the best crowd in the East."
The Bandits will now face Canberra at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, with the ACT line-up one of just two teams to beat the border side this season. Lauren Jackson is ruled out due to Opals commitments in New York.
