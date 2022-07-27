The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health services in demand, but residents told to seek care

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hospital at busiest yet, with 200 emergency presentations per day

Albury Wodonga Health says it's the busiest it's ever been since COVID-19, with staff shortages and lengthy wait times, but it has encouraged residents to not delay urgent medical care if they need it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.