Hospital at busiest yet, with 200 emergency presentations per day

Albury Wodonga Health says it's the busiest it's ever been since COVID-19, with staff shortages and lengthy wait times, but it has encouraged residents to not delay urgent medical care if they need it.
AWH chief operating officer Emma Poland said she didn't expect another code yellow, but there had been significant demands across all services with about 200 patients a day presenting to emergency departments.
"[Wait time] varies and it depends on the triage category and the urgency of care required, but it can be in the realm of hours not minutes," she said.
Asked if this was the busiest AWH had been throughout the COVID years, Ms Poland said "I think it is".
"Because what we're seeing is not just COVID, there's a lot of respiratory and other illness and I think we're probably seeing the impacts of that delayed care over the years," she said.
"So there's COVID on top of pre-pandemic levels of activity and probably even higher than that."
AWH Local Public Health Unit executive director Lucie Shanahan encouraged residents to still come to the hospital if they needed emergency or hospital care.
"Don't let the demand put you off from accessing the care you need," she said.
"However, if you don't need to come to hospital, if the illness of health concern you have can be best managed or first managed through your GP or perhaps with the support of a pharmacist, then we do encourage you to access [them] to provide medical support or advice in the first instance."
Dr Shanahan said AWH was seeing increased COVID-19 case numbers.
"We are starting to see a spike locally so we're seeing about 200 new cases a day," she said.
"We know at the moment though only about 30 per cent of people are reporting or recording their positive rapid antigen tests through the relevant state system, whether it's NSW or Victoria, so whilst we're seeing or we know of about 200 new cases, we know it's a lot more than that."
Dr Shanahan reminded residents to continue to practice COVID-safe behaviours, like washing hands, physically distancing and staying home when sick. "They're exactly the same measures that can protect us from other diseases going around," she said.
Ms Poland said of AWH's roughly 3500 staff 56 were furloughed today due to COVID, adding pressure and causing fatigue to the remaining workforce.
She confirmed the AWH was at patient capacity, an additional COVID ward had been set up and there were "significant ambulance offload delays" on Monday night.
Meanwhile, Indi MP Helen Haines on Wednesday told the House of Representatives she would not rest until the Border had the hospital they deserved.
"A new hospital for Albury Wodonga must be next," she said.
"A fortnight ago the NSW and Victorian health ministers met in Albury for the first time, starting discussions on how co-funding this hospital could work.
"We saw opposite sides of politics uniting for a common cause to address an urgent need, this government needs to join them at the table.
"Sharing the cost of a new hospital between three parties means that all sides get the low cost infrastructure, ... I look forward to inviting state and federal members to meet on the Border to see how transformational this investment could be."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
