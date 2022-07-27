The Border Mail
Cardboard box company Opal announces new factory for Logic Centre

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 27 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:19am
VISIONARY: Opal general manager Mr Chris Daly, chief executive Matt Iizuka and Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton at the factory development announcement at the Logic Centre. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A cardboard box manufacturing company expects its first regional factory in Wodonga to be operational with 76 staff by October next year.

