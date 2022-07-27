The Bandits will be transported back to scenes of old as the club celebrates its heritage round this weekend.
Players will don the border side's previous blue uniform to mark the 10 year anniversary of the men's 2012 SEABL championship, which current assistant coaches Broady Mills and Jack Duck and player Josh McKay were a part of.
It all coincides with the Bandits' clash against Canberra at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday.
"We're bringing in some of the players that were in the team and getting them in front of the community and just reminding them of the wonderful success the club had back then," men's coach Haydn Kirkwood said.
Guard Lochlan Cummings will be among the players to swap the Bandits new black outfit for blue when they hit the court.
"I'm very excited, it's always nice to play for club's history and those kinds of things, it's an honour," he said.
"It's important to always look back and know the people, the players and the community before you and what they did to set the club up to allow us to play today and be where we're at today, so it's pretty special.
"I don't know if blue's my colour, maybe it is, but I guess we'll see on Saturday night."
While it's shaping up as a tough task against the first placed Gunners, Kirkwood said it was fitting to play them as the club looks back at its past.
"When it comes down to Canberra, we have a lot of history with them," he said.
"We played against them in SEABL back in the day, so there is a bit of rivalry.
"We're looking forward to it, but it's definitely going to be a tough challenge with them being on top of the ladder."
The side is still looking to bounce back after five consecutive losses, but Kirkwood said the players know what they need to do.
"Being able to string four quarters together and being competitive for those four quarters," he said.
"Not having lapses in our defence and just maintaining intensity for those four quarters."
After missing last weekend's clash against the Maitland Mustangs, Cummings and Kieran Hayward are ready to return to the court this week.
Despite dropping to eighth position on the NBL1 East men's competition ladder, Cummings said there's still a positive vibe around the squad.
"We've had a good week on the track so far and we're going to be well prepared for Canberra this weekend," he said.
"We've only played them once this season at Canberra, it didn't go well up there, but that's the good thing about basketball, you always get a second chance and hopefully we'll take advantage of that this time."
