The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Chiltern clash for the minor premiership on the weekend

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Jed Andrew was appointed captain of his junior club this season. The Hawks midfielder returned to the club last year after a stint with Hume league club Culcairn.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek skipper Jed Andrew expects both sides to keep a few cards up their sleeve ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Chiltern on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.