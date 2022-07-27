Kiewa-Sandy Creek skipper Jed Andrew expects both sides to keep a few cards up their sleeve ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Chiltern on Saturday.
Despite the minor premiership being up for grabs, both sides are expected to be below full-strength on the weekend.
The most interest surrounds whether prized Hawks recruit Connor Newnham will return from a knee injury suffered in round six.
Newnham has been back training in recent weeks but it remains unknown if the Hawks are willing to risk their trump card who is lacking match fitness after spending so long on the sidelines.
Only a kick separated the two sides earlier in the season with the Swans prevailing in a low-scoring contest with six goals apiece.
Newnham also missed on that occasion.
Andrew said a lot had changed in both camps since their last meeting.
"It's no secret that we rate the Swans as our biggest challenger," Andrew said.
"It was only early days when we last met but it was certainly one of our toughest matches and less than a kick in it.
"As the season wears on you become more of a group and jell and obviously get a lot better.
"Chiltern is a good running side that boasts some dangerous forwards and are strong in the key positions and are certainly hard to stop on their big home ground.
"But I don't subscribe to the theory that our smaller ground suits us more than Chiltern.
"I just think it's a matter of who turns up to play on the day."
Andrew was remaining tight-lipped on whether Newnham would play.
"Connor has been training but when he returns is still unknown.
"He missed last time against Chiltern.
"We are waiting for a few to come back and were missing more than half-a-dozen senior regulars last weekend against Rutherglen.
"I think we will get a least a couple back but won't be at full-strength, that's for sure."
Andrew said the Hawks wouldn't be using injuries for an excuse if their colours were lowered on the weekend.
"It's hard to get a gauge on any side at the moment because every week there are players missing," he said.
"Hopefully as we get closer to finals, everybody can be at full-strength but we don't worry about things that you can't control."
Andrew was appointed skipper of the Hawks this season.
He felt winning the minor premiership wasn't a huge advantage.
"It's always good to get a week off to freshen-up, but it certainly doesn't guarantee you success," he said.
