The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wanted Albury man Brian Bates arrested on police kicking allegations

By Local News
Updated July 27 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARREST: Brian Leslie Bates, pictured during a previous arrest last year, was found hiding in an Olive Street bathroom on Tuesday.

A wanted man remains in custody, but says he is fighting all charges against him, after being arrested in South Albury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.