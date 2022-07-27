Sharon Jacka's strength and determination shone through in every decision she made.
More than 500 people celebrated the life of the respected real estate agent at Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday after she lost her battle with cancer on July 16, aged 64.
Daughter Andrea Lever said she was "blessed with the best mum you could imagine" who gave her and her late brother, Karl, the best life possible.
She recalled the 10 years they spent growing up at the Balranald Caravan Park before the family made the big move to Albury in 1994.
"As a 15-year-old, this was daunting, as it was for the entire family," Mrs Lever said.
"She was determined to give Karl and I every opportunity possible.
"We soon made lots of friends and the Albury Townhouse motel was the host of many social gatherings, as was the caravan park for many years.
"She always had determination in life and took another major risk by starting a brand new career in real estate at the age of 46.
"She was giving up a secure career managing an air conditioning business, which included a company car, Monday to Friday hours, with a set salary, to start working massive hours on commission.
"Everyone thought she was absolutely nuts, but she had belief in herself and it was the best decision she's ever made.
"She did incredibly well as a sales agent and purchased Ray White (Albury) four years later.
"She taught me from a very young age that to achieve in life, you have to work hard."
Celebrant and friend Leonie Duryea said Mrs Jacka was someone who "lived life to the fullest and never lost that love for life" throughout.
"The diagnosis wasn't good, but she faced the news and reality of everything with a calmness that her family found comforting," she said.
"She never complained, she never asked for pity and she dealt with it in her own unique way. Sharon never gave up and was the glue that held everybody together.
"Her tenacity, selflessness and ability to cope with adversity were remarkable.
"Today is not a goodbye, Sharon. Thank you for touching all our lives and giving us memories that will last forever."
Some of Mrs Jacka's favourite songs were performed live by Liam Dalby and Adam Crossman, including Flame Trees and I'm On Fire upon entry and a farewell to Never Tear Us Apart and Wagon Wheel, while readings and poems were delivered by Andrea McNaughton, Trudy Presnell, Charlie and Sue Giansiracusa.
Mrs Jacka's grandchildren Isaac Lever, Lucy Jacka and Sophie Lever placed life symbols on her casket to recognise the special bond she had with them.
Sister Denise Conway said in her younger years Mrs Jacka was "always determined and headstrong", with a powerful will.
"Our brother Tony used to nickname her 'Bully' as children as it related to the persistence and her will not to stop until she was declared the winner or had exhausted us with her spirit," she said.
"These early traits stayed with 'Shaz' on an ongoing basis during her personal and professional life. The bull symbolises stamina, stability, strength, stubbornness, determination, confidence, hopefulness and hard work."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
