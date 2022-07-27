The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds farewell Border real estate agent Sharon Jacka at funeral at Albury Entertainment Centre

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEVER FORGOTTEN: Sharon Jacka's daughter Andrea Lever leaves the stage at Albury Entertainment Centre's banquet hall after a reflection on her mother's life. Mrs Lever said she was "blessed with the best mum you could imagine" at the funeral on Wednesday. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Sharon Jacka's strength and determination shone through in every decision she made.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.