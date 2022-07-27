Dinosaurs once again roamed the land, making a gigantic return to the Border Wednesday for the opening of an interactive show.
They were seen at The Cube Wodonga as part of Erth's Prehistoric World tour.
A second show for school students will be performed Thursday at 11am.
Erth's puppetry-based production features life-like sea creatures, reptiles, and dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops and a stegosaurus.
The show combines theatrical magic and education about extinct animals, taking audiences to the bottom of the ocean and back to dry land to witness some of the dinosaurs that once walked the Earth. Each character is brought to life on stage using innovative puppetry to interact with the audience through an hour-long journey of imagination.
Host Sammie Nicolaou said performing with the show had been a wonderful experience so far, with more performances still ahead.
"When people think of a puppet show, they think of hand-held puppets with strings," Nicolaou said.
"But it's so much more than that.
"We're showing high-quality puppets, all very different, with built-in controls to make the mouth move and the eyes and voice changes so the audience can experience it up close and personal.
"The show is interactive and magical."
Miss Nicolaou said that touring each town had been exhausting, but musical theatre was a passion of the whole crew.
"When we hear the kids get excited and cheering, we can feel the energy, and no matter how tired we are, it's worth it," Miss Nicolaou said.
"The kids make the show.
"It's so amazing when their eyes light up."
The theatre company said it had been inspiring audiences for more than 25 years, driven by natural history, First Nation stories and urban mythology.
