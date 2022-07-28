A prolific thief who has stolen multiple charity tins on several occasions has narrowly avoided jail for her latest theft.
Magistrate Peter Dunn told Kelly-Anne Walsh she was a "shocking thief" and read through her long list of priors, including multiple prison stints, as he considered sending her back to jail.
Advertisement
The 46-year-old, the Wodonga Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday, stole a man's wallet from the Birallee Tavern on May 3 last year before taking $50 in cash from inside and using his credit card across town.
Walsh used the card to pay for a trip to the Blazing Stump Hotel about 8pm.
The victim returned to the Birallee pokies room after noticing his wallet was missing, and received a message on his phone that his card had been used.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Walsh took a taxi to the Caltex on Melbourne Road and tried to buy vouchers about 10pm, but the $40 transaction was declined.
She tried to pay for a taxi to Trudewind Road but the $23 transaction was also declined.
The victim reported the theft to police two days later and security camera footage was obtained.
Police initially struggled to find Walsh, but when she was located and interviewed on September 15 she initially denied involvement in the offending.
She later admitted to taking the wallet and using the bank card, and pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said the Barnawartha woman was a former heroin and speed user but now only used marijuana.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said she had tried to turn her life around and sought a financial penalty, noting that her client made no excuses for her behaviour.
Walsh has been on multiple charity tin theft sprees in the past, including targeting a sick six-year-old girl's donation box at Elgin's in 2015.
Ms Greiner said Walsh's daughter, Shanaya, has an ice addiction leading to prison stints, which had been a wake-up call.
Advertisement
She said her client had been offered a job driving taxis.
"Who would trust her with money?" Mr Dunn asked.
"She's got dozens, if not more, priors for dishonesty, both here and interstate.
"She's served terms of imprisonment for dishonesty.
"She's a shocking thief."
He told Walsh she hadn't learnt her lesson and said "she needs to understand her actions have consequences".
Advertisement
Mr Dunn decided against sending her to back to jail, and instead ordered she complete 50 hours of unpaid work.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.