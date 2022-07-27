South Australia pipped Queensland in the battle of the two unbeaten teams in the National Under 15 Boys AFL Championships on Wednesday.
The traditional football state won 5.7 (37) to 4.5 (29) at Lavington Sportsground.
In the other round three matches, Victoria dominated ACT 22.11 (143) to 1.2 (8), while Western Australia toppled home outfit NSW 7.9 (51) to 4.8 (32).
Meanwhile in the girls' matches, Queensland toppled SA, WA beat NSW and Victoria defeated ACT.
The state schoolboys, as they were once known, have been running since 1925, with Queensland's last boys title in 1989.
The under 15 girls competition started in 2011 and Queensland has never won.
Victoria claimed the last competitions in 2019.
"I've been coming for 30 years, but certainly in the last five to 10, the strength of the Queensland sides and even NSW, we've seen their improvement with the spread of the AFL," School Sport Australia board member Peter Smith suggested.
I've been coming for 30 years, but certainly in the last five to 10, the strength of the Queensland sides and even NSW, we've seen their improvement.- Peter Smith
