The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Queensland teams performing well in National Under 15 AFL Championships

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:02am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISITORS WIN: Western Australia defeated NSW, with the latter's Cody Gardiner (left) from North Albury's Xavier High School looking for support. Picture: ASH SMITH

South Australia pipped Queensland in the battle of the two unbeaten teams in the National Under 15 Boys AFL Championships on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.