Q: Will the Kiewa-Sandy and Chiltern clash on Saturday decide the minor premier?
A: More than likely unless there is a huge upset in the final three rounds. Whoever wins on the weekend, it will certainly be theirs to lose.
Q: How big of an advantage is it to finish minor premier in the TDFL?
A: History says it's not as big an advantage as you may think. Five out of the last 10 minor premiers have gone on to win the flag.
Q: Who starts favourite on the weekend and why?
A: It's hard to say because both sides are expected to be well below full-strength. It does appear to be a toss of the coin.
Q: Will the Hawks spring a selection surprise and roll the dice and pick Connor Newnham for his first match since round six?
A: Newnham has been back training but it would be a major shock if he returned this weekend with so much at stake for both sides.
Q: Can forward Mark Doolan have an impact for the Swans after an injury-riddled season?
A: Doolan booted five goals last week in his first match since round four and will only get better as he gains match fitness. There is no substitute for class as Doolan has proven over his stellar career.
ROUND 15
Saturday, July 30
Barnawartha v Beechworth
Kiewa-SC v Chiltern
Mitta Utd v Yackandandah
Tallangatta v Rutherglen
Wahgunyah v Thurgoona
Wod. Saints v Dederang-MB
The most anticipated match of the season with both sides keen to gain a psychological edge ahead of finals. While both sides are expected to be below full-strength, it shapes as another tight tussle after less than a goal separated the pair earlier in the season. The Swans boast the best attack in the competition which tips the scales slightly in their favour.
Verdict: Chiltern by 10 points.
