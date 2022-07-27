The Border's police presence has been ramped up with 10 new positions created for Murray River Police District.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb was in the region on Wednesday for the first time in the top job to announce two new detectives, two general duty sergeants, five constables and one rural crime prevention officer would be based in Albury but service the wider district.
It takes the total of new officers for the district to 19 in the past four years.
Commissioner Webb said several crime types had decreased across Murray River Police District in recent years, but revealed domestic violence had risen by almost 25 per cent, while there had been around a 23 per cent jump in sexual violence.
"It's a number of factors, not just crime statistics, but an increase in the population and knowing that we've got to future-proof the workforce here to make sure that we're ready for the challenges that are to come," she said.
"The additional resources will boost the already 200 officers attached to this district in tackling those things.
"The district is made up of 20 police stations and they all work together to prioritise the needs of this district, so the commander will work with his team to decide where the greatest need is."
Superintendent Paul Smith said the extra rural crime position would expand the team to four, with two based in Albury and another two at Deniliquin.
"There's a big rural community here and it just gives us that much more capability to assist the community," the Murray River Police District commander said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy welcomed the announcement and also highlighted the important work police do on both sides of the border.
"The team here in Murray River Police District do a fantastic job and do really good work in helping to keep our communities safe," he said.
"We have strong relationships between New South Wales and Victorian police when it comes to work on the border."
Albury mayor Kylie King said domestic violence was a concern but was pleased the commissioner had acknowledged it and provided extra support as a result.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
