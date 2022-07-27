The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb announces 10 new positions for Murray River Police District

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOSTED: NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb and Superintendent Paul Smith are excited to welcome new officers to the Murray River Police District. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Border's police presence has been ramped up with 10 new positions created for Murray River Police District.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.