Murray United's Ruben Shuker and David Hassan invited to train with Western United

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
July 28 2022 - 8:00pm
David Hassan and Ruben Shuker in action for Murray United.

Two of Murray United's top talents have been training with Western United.

