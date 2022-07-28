Two of Murray United's top talents have been training with Western United.
Ruben Shuker and David Hassan spent a week at the A-League club, training alongside Western's youth team and getting feedback from academy director Anthony Frost.
"They've been performing well in our under-18s, so it's good to have them go down there and challenge themselves against some of the best young players in Victoria," Murray technical director Brian Vanega said.
"They've both expressed ambitions to play in the NPL system and trial for the A-League youth teams.
"Ruben's a real talent.
"He's extremely explosive and he causes every defence trouble in behind.
"He's a really good finisher as well and he's scoring every week from a left-wing position.
"David's so committed, his work ethic's fantastic and that's a huge thing.
"There are many talented players around but you've got to have a work ethic, to want to continue to get better and he's a great example of that."
